Police investigate northeast side fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a death investigation in the 4100 block of Brentwood Dr. around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male.

Police later learned the victim had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Gregory Taylor at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail at Gregory.Taylor2@indy.gov.

