Police investigate vehicle crash and deadly shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash and a deadly shooting on Indy's far east side Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving vehicles.

While en route, officers received additional information that a crash occurred between the vehicles involved in the disturbance.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD alerted the public that 38th street is closed between Mitthoefer Road and German Church Road for an active investigation.