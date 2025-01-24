Police investigate vehicle crash and deadly shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash and a deadly shooting on Indy's far east side Friday.
According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving vehicles.
While en route, officers received additional information that a crash occurred between the vehicles involved in the disturbance.
Police said when officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased.
IMPD alerted the public that 38th street is closed between Mitthoefer Road and German Church Road for an active investigation.
Officers are on scene of an active investigation in the 10500 block of E 38th Street.— IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 24, 2025
38th Street is currently closed between Mitthoefer Rd and German Church Rd. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
There is not believed to be any threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/djZXJqMCqE