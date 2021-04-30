Watch
Police investigating after 14-year-old Anderson boy found shot

Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 11:45:43-04

ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot late Thursday night.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the shooting happened at exactly 11:09 p.m. in the 1200 Block of W. 9th St.

APD's Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight reports that the 14-year-old victim was found shot in the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The teen's condition was not initially made available at the time of this report.

This appears to be an isolated incident, according to APD, and no suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Police ask that anyone who has information related to this incident to call the department at 765-648-6775.

