Police investigating after a woman was found dead on the city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3800 block of Breen Drive for a death investigation at around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, an adult female was located. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Police are investigating the woman’s cause of death and the events leading up to the incident.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.