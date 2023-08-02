Police investigating after Lafayette toddler’s death ruled a homicide

LAFAYETTE — Police are investigating after a 4-year-old from Lafayette died at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

The child has been identified as Ke’andre Jolly. An autopsy found his manner of death to be homicide. The incident happened in Lafayette.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello is assisting the Marion County Coroner’s office in the investigation.

Costello says Jolly was first taken to Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette before being flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis on Friday, July 28, for “a higher level of care.” Jolly later died at the hospital.

WRTV has reached out to the Lafayette Police Department for more information on the events leading up to Jolly’s death.

This is a developing story.