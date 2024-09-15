Police investigating after man shot and killed in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY— Police in Morgan County are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Sunday morning.

According to The Morgan County Sheriff's Office, around 12:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of S.R. 142 and S.R. 39 for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, deputies located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male did not survive and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that an alteration occurred at a residence in the 1100 block of Robb Hill Road and gunfire was exchanged.

The victim was in a vehicle that fled the scene and stopped in the area of S.R. 142 and S.R. 39 where he succumbed to his wound.

No arrests have been made at this time however, police said this is an isolated event and there is no danger to the public.

This is an active case and anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Morgan

County Sheriff’s office, Detective Josh Sparrow. Messages can be left for Detective Sparrow at Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch at (765) 342-5544 or Crime Stoppers (317) 262-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.