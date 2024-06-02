Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating after man was shot at Camby Walmart

walmart shooting2.jpg
WRTV
walmart shooting2.jpg
walmart shooting.jpg
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 16:51:52-04

CAMBY — One person was injured after being shot at a Walmart store in Camby on Sunday.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office responded to the Walmart located at 8191 Upland Way on reports of a person shot just before 1:45 p.m.

walmart shooting.jpg

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot injury to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police detained a man in connection with this incident.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says there was a verbal and physical altercation between the men before the shots were fired. The incident reportedly happened in the parking lot of the grocery store.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.