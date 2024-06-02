Police investigating after man was shot at Camby Walmart

CAMBY — One person was injured after being shot at a Walmart store in Camby on Sunday.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office responded to the Walmart located at 8191 Upland Way on reports of a person shot just before 1:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot injury to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police detained a man in connection with this incident.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says there was a verbal and physical altercation between the men before the shots were fired. The incident reportedly happened in the parking lot of the grocery store.