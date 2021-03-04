Police investigating after one injured in Fishers shooting

FISHERS — Police in Fishers are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday evening.

According to a report from the Fishers Police Department, officers were called to the 13800 block of Boulder Canyon Drive on report of a shooting.

Police said both individuals involved in the incident have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community. One of the individuals sustained a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fishers Police Department at 317-773-1282.