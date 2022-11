LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley on Friday.

Officers found the victim near 60 Green Street and say he appeared to have been shot at least once.

Police believe the victim was targeted. His identity has not been released by the coroner's office.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765)807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.