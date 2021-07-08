Police investigating after person found dead on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was found dead Thursday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Earlham Drive just after 7:30 a.m. on a report of a person down.

Police found a person with undisclosed trauma who was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been identified.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

No other details have been released.