Police investigating after shots were fired outside Lawrence Central High School, 1 juvenile in custody

Posted at 10:34 PM, Dec 06, 2023
LAWRENCE —  Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Lawrence Central High School during a basketball game Wednesday night.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to Lawrence Central High School after two shots were fired in the parking lot at around 9:30 p.m.

A juvenile was detained after being found with a handgun in his possession, police say. However, it is unknown at this time if the juvenile was involved in the incident or not.

During the time of the disturbance, a basketball game was ongoing in the school’s gymnasium. The school was evacuated as a safety precaution after the shots were fired.

There have been no reported injuries. There is no active threat to the public.

