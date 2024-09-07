Police investigating alleged road rage shooting on IU Indianapolis campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident where gunshots were fired on Indiana University Indianapolis’ campus on Friday.

Indiana University Police Department officers responded to the 1300 block of West Michigan Street on reports of a possible road rage shooting at around 9 p.m.

According to IUPD, the incident happened near Riverwalk Apartments. The unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing eastbound on 10th Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small black sedan with a broken taillight bearing an “In God We Trust” license plate, IUPD said.

There were no injuries reported from this incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

The victim is not affiliated with Indiana University.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IUPD at 317-274-7911.