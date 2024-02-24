Police investigating double shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of Madison Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, identified as a 21-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, suffering from gunshot injuries.

According to police, both victims were found inside a vehicle.

The male victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition. The woman was taken to an Anderson hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anderson Police Department Det. Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).