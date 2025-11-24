Police investigating fatal shooting in Madison County

ELWOOD – The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a 40-year-old Elwood man dead on Sunday.

According to the department, officers responded to a house in the 8000 block of West County Road 1800 North shortly before 2 a.m. after a 911 caller reported he had shot another male inside the residence after intervening in a domestic situation.

The victim was identified as Kurtis Rose, 40, of Elwood. Three individuals were found at the residence, including the deceased.

The other two residents at the scene are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff's department.

The case will be forwarded to the Madison County Prosecutor's Office for review to determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the deadly shooting.