Police investigating fatal shooting, man dead near downtown Indianapolis hotels

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed near two hotels in downtown Indianapolis after police responded to a shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Senate Avenue, near W New York Street.

According to police, officers arrived and found a man in critical condition with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of nearby hotels.

Police say 20 minutes later, the man died.

At this time, police have not confirmed a suspect or motive for the shooting.

This story is still developing; check back for updates.