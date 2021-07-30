Police investigating homicide in Anderson

ANDERSON — Police in Anderson are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 1600 block of W. 9th Street on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the male victim near the road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began to provide aid to the victim before he was transported to a local Anderson hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

After police spoke with several witnesses at the scene, a male suspect was seen fleeing the area and was eventually located in the 1300 block of W. 10th Street.

He was later arrested.

The case remains under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.