Police investigating murder-suicide on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday evening on Indy's near northwest side in what police are calling a murder suicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Congress Avenue just after 6 p.m. on a report of an apparent suicide.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male outside who was deceased from the apparent suicide.

Neighbors at the scene told officers a woman lived at the home, and they were unable to contact her.

Officers entered the home and found an unresponsive adult female inside. Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Rafael Rosado Roman, 51. The woman has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and all involved individuals are accounted for.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Bradley Hinshaw at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Bradley.Hinshaw@indy.gov .