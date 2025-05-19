Police investigating after person shot near Arsenal Tech High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting near Arsenal Tech High School Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to 600 block of Woodruff Place for a report of a person shot.

Officers located a victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a vehicle was reported stolen, and the victim went looking for it, which is when they believe shots were fired.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted to inform the public of a large police presence in the 600 block of Woodruff Place, advising residents to avoid the area.

The police provided further details, describing two suspects: one Black male wearing a black hoodie with tan or gray pants, and another Black male wearing a gray or white top with black pants.

IMPD urged anyone with information or who sees individuals matching this description to call 911.

To ensure safety, Arsenal Tech High School was placed on lockdown during the investigation.