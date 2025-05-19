Police investigation closes lanes on I-70 Eastbound

INDIANAPOLIS — A police investigation is causing traffic on I-70 Monday morning.

Indiana State Police reports that the right two lanes of I-70 Eastbound, east of Rural/Keystone, will be closed for an extended period due to a police investigation.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

INDOT cameras show traffic in the area.