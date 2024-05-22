Police: Juvenile male shot, killed in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and killed in Lawrence on Tuesday.

Lawrence Police Department responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of Birmingham Dr., a residential area.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Travis Cline, a juvenile male was found at the residence with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Deputy Cline also said that two people ran away from the scene at some point. Officers are canvassing the area.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.