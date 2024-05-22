Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Juvenile male shot, killed in Lawrence

lawrence homicide.jpg
WRTV
lawrence homicide.jpg
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 22:25:40-04

LAWRENCE — Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and killed in Lawrence on Tuesday.

Lawrence Police Department responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of Birmingham Dr., a residential area.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Travis Cline, a juvenile male was found at the residence with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Deputy Cline also said that two people ran away from the scene at some point. Officers are canvassing the area.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.