Police looking for 3rd suspect in Kokomo Beach shooting

KOKOMO — Kokomo police are looking for a third suspect who was allegedly involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy earlier this month at the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. June 15 during a fight involving at least five people. Medics transported the victim to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

After the shooting, Howard County Sheriff's Department deputies found a 17-year-old boy leaving the area with a handgun. He was detained and taken to the Kinsey Youth Center on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, Kokomo Police Department Capt. Scott Purtee said in a news release.

The 17-year-old also faces an attempted murder charge, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on a charge of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, Purtee said.

The Howard County Circuit Court issued a pick-up order for a 16-year-old boy on a charge of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-4560-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.