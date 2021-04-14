Police looking for driver involved in Indianapolis fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who drove away.

The incident happened Sunday, April 4, in the 5300 block of E.38th Street.

Police say the incident was caught on video and determined it occurred around 2:30 a.m. before the driver fled the scene heading east on E. 38th Street.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2013-2015 Kia Optima, determined from car parts collected at the scene.

The vehicle has damage on the front corner of the passenger side, as well as missing the passenger outside mirror and the front half of the quarter panel located in front of the tire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

