INDIANAPOLIS – FBI and IMPD are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who attempted to rob a Chase Bank at 1313 W 86th St on Nov. 16.

Surveillance cameras show images of the man inside the bank wearing sunglasses and a mask and leaving the bank.

Tips can be called in to the FBI at 317.595.4000 or to Crime Stoppers at 317.262.8477.