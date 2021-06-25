Police looking for suspect following deadly east-side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a suspect after a person was shot and killed early Friday on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 3000 block of East Michigan Street near North Dearborn Street.

Officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot. When, police arrived on the scene they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said an adult female led the scene after the shooting. Investigators are interviewing neighbors to learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.