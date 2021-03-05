Police make two arrests in robbery, shooting death at Indy gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been arrested, and one formally charged, in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a man at a Marathon gas station in January.

According to reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, investigators this week made two separate arrests stemming from the Jan. 17, 2021 robbery and shooting death of Justin White, 29. White was found shot to death in a parking lot at a Marathon gas station in the 2900 block of South Keystone Avenue.

On Thursday, police said they identified and arrested a 21-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with the robbery and shooting death of White. The man was also arrested for his alleged involvement in three other robberies — a Boost Mobile in the 8100 block of East 21st Street on Dec. 27, 2020; a Dollar General in the 5000 block of East 38th Street on Feb. 21, 2021; and a Circle K in the 5600 block of Michigan Road on March 1, 2021.

WRTV is not identifying the man because formal charges have not been filed in the case by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Last week, police announced detectives had identified and arrested Tavon Macklin, 21, for his role in White's death.

The prosecutor's office has charged Macklin with two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to court documents, White and a passenger in his vehicle were on the way home from working an overnight painting job in Greenwood when they stopped at the gas station so the passenger could make a purchase. The passenger told police when he came out of the business an individual grabbed him and attempted to rob him.

A second individual attempted to talk to and then rob White while he sat in his vehicle waiting for his passenger to return, according to court documents. White put the truck in reverse and attempted to flee and both suspects opened fire. White's vehicle struck a large concrete pole as he attempted to flee.

A spokesperson for IMPD confirmed that Macklin is also the individual who allegedly fired shots at IMPD officers and was shot by officers during an incident in the 3300 block of Forest Manor Avenue on Feb. 23. No formal charges have yet been filed in connection to that incident.