Police: Man fatally shot in Columbus; shooter says victim attacked him

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WRTV) — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot at a home in Columbus Monday morning.

The Columbus Police Department first reported the shooting around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say a call came in just after 9 a.m. from a man claiming he’d shot a man who attacked him.

First responders arrived at the scene in the 3000 block of Wedgewood Drive, east of U.S. 31, and found the man who’d been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Columbus PD did not say if there were any arrests, but noted they are “actively investigating.”

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Columbus PD at 812-376-2600.