Police: Man stabs 2 northeast Indiana officers in struggle

NEW HAVEN, Ind. — Two northeastern Indiana police officers were stabbed Monday morning by a man they were trying to take into custody, police said.

The 18-year-old man, Brandon M. Gardner, was charged with two counts each of battery and criminal recklessness, three counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of residential entry — all felonies — and a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, The Journal Gazette reported.

Both officers, who weren't identified, were treated at a hospital and released, New Haven Police Chief Jeffrey McCracken said.

Police were called just before 9:15 a.m. after a family member told police Gardner was making vague threats to harm himself. When officers arrived, the man ran from the home and began trying to break into neighboring homes, the chief said.

McCracken said the man got into one home and ran into its backyard before, then ran off and broke into a second home before trying unsuccessfully to jump a fence. As officers tried to arrest him, the man stabbed them with a pocketknife.

Gardner was also injured and was taken into custody, McCracken said.

It wasn't clear whether Gardner had a lawyer who might comment on his behalf.