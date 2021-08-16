Police officer arrested, suspected of driving while intoxicated in Monroe County

MONROE CO. — A Cadiz Police Department officer is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction and resisting law enforcement after he was arrested while off duty early Monday morning in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Brian Joseph Hedger, 38, on I-69 just south of the Kinser Pike overpass around 2 a.m., MCSO stated in a release.

Hedger was off duty at the time of the incident but was driving an unmarked police vehicle.

A search warrant to draw the 38-year-old's blood was obtained, according to MCSO, and samples were drawn at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. The toxicology results are pending at this time.

Hedger is facing a felony charge of operating while intoxicated with a previous conviction and resisting law enforcement.