Police respond to shooting inside Fort Wayne mall

FORT WAYNE — Multiple police agencies are responding to a possible shooting inside of a Fort Wayne Mall on Saturday.

Police tell WPTA, initial reports came in around 3:30 p.m of a party armed inside of Glenbrook Square Mall. Police later received calls about a possible shooting inside the mall.

Police confirmed that one person was shot in the leg inside the mall.

WRTV's north east news affiliate WPTA says the mall is currently being evacuated. Officers ask anyone who is still inside the mall to call 911 to be escorted out.

