Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is seeking justice after a 66-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on the west side of the city over the weekend.

“If you are involved in an accident please stay on the scene and cooperate with police. It’s just devastating when you leave, and you leave a family left wondering,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

IMPD says that 66-year-old James Lee Poole was struck and killed by a car near West Kessler Boulevard North Drive and Lafayette Road Sunday morning.

“Our hearts go out to the victims here,” Officer Thompson added.

The officer says the driver didn’t stay on the scene.

“It changed my life competently. It's hard to find places to work to provide for myself,” Jermaine Williams Sr. said.

Williams says he knows all too well the lasting impacts of a hit-and-run.

“Hit me on 38th and Shadeland, left me for dead,” Williams said.

Now, Williams wants drivers to stay on the scene.

“Just stop. It don’t matter if it’s a trash can, a dog, or an animal,” Williams said.

