Police searching for escaped inmate from Cass County Community Corrections

CASS COUNTY — Police are searching for an escaped inmate that fled Cass County Community Correction Facility on Sunday.

According to Cass County Sheriff's Office, Scott Pearson, 49, of Logansport escaped from the facility at 520 High Street at 2:47 p.m. after being told he would be transferred to the county jail for rule violations.

Sgt. Nick Bowyer's investigation found that Pearson left the facility and drove away in a white 2015 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate DVT492.

After fleeing, Pearson removed his ankle monitoring device and discarded it in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue in Logansport.

Pearson was serving a three-year sentence issued by Cass County Circuit Court Judge Kitts on October 28, 2024, for possession of methamphetamine.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Logansport Police Department and Cass County Central Dispatch in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 574-753-7800.