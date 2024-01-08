Police searching for escaped inmate in Grant County

MARION — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from a work detail Monday morning.

Charles J. Gerstoff, 30, fled while he was assigned to work at City of Marion Animal Care and Control building about 7:50 a.m., Sheriff Del Garcia said.

Gerstorff left his work detail while a deputy was distracted and fled into a wooded area, police said. Officers searched for several hours without locating him.

Gerstorff is wanted for escape and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, Garcia said.

He is bald, stands at 6-foot, 1-inch and weighs 180 pounds. A photo of Gerstorff shows he has distinctive tattoos on his face, neck and scalp.

Police urge anyone with information on Gerstorff's whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 765-688-8168, or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

