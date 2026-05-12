Police seek man who stole $5,400 in copper cables from Wayne Township school

INDIANAPOLIS — The MSD Wayne School Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for theft of copper cables.

Police said the theft occurred April 29 around 3 p.m.

Twelve 50-foot copper cables valued at $5,400 were stolen from Wayne Township Pre-School at 1155 S. Highschool Road.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the scene southbound toward W. Morris Street and S. High School Road in a brown/tan Chevrolet or GMC crew cab pickup with a sunroof.

The suspect was described as wearing glasses with a white beard and a black earring in his left ear. He was carrying a brown and green backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).