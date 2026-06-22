Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps
4  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Police seek public's help in identifying Danville business theft suspect

ONLINE CROP business theft suspect from Danville police 6.jpg
Danville, Indiana, Metropolitan Police Department
Danville Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 7:50 p.m. June 17, 2026, to a business in central Danville, Indiana, following the theft of what was described only as a large sum of cash.
ONLINE CROP business theft suspect from Danville police 6.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DANVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Danville police were seeking help Monday to find a suspect in the theft of a business last week.

A news release from the police department did not say what type of business experienced theft.

Danville Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to the business in central Danville following the theft of what was described only as a large sum of cash.

Police released images and surveillance video of the suspect, who police said wore a long-sleeved Carhartt workwear shirt; ripped blue jeans; a white-and-blue snapback hat with a red logo; earrings; and black Asics shoes with white and silver accents.

The police department did not share the images on its Facebook page as of 4:25 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department's at 317-745-4180, Ext. 6101, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Danville is a town of 13,415 in Hendricks County, west of Indianapolis.