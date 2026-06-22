Police seek public's help in identifying Danville business theft suspect

DANVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Danville police were seeking help Monday to find a suspect in the theft of a business last week.

A news release from the police department did not say what type of business experienced theft.

Danville Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to the business in central Danville following the theft of what was described only as a large sum of cash.

Police released images and surveillance video of the suspect, who police said wore a long-sleeved Carhartt workwear shirt; ripped blue jeans; a white-and-blue snapback hat with a red logo; earrings; and black Asics shoes with white and silver accents.

The police department did not share the images on its Facebook page as of 4:25 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department's at 317-745-4180, Ext. 6101, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Danville is a town of 13,415 in Hendricks County, west of Indianapolis.

