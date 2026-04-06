Police seek public’s help locating person of interest in Lafayette shooting, child abduction

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest following a shooting and child abduction Monday morning in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting involving two men at Overlook Pointe apartment complex off State Road 52 and Elston Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical condition.

During the incident, police said a suspect left the scene with a 7-year-old child.

Officers later located the child safe and unharmed at a residence in Rossville. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police are now seeking information on a person of interest identified as Adam Joseph McDaniel, 37.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Ford F-150 with license plate TK872OAA and oversized wheels.

Police said Mcdaniels should be considered armed and dangerous and urge the public not to approach him. Call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 with any information.

Mcdaniels and his vehicle are photographed below: