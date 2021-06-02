Police seek 'armed & dangerous' suspect after 3 young children, woman found dead in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with the deaths of three children and a woman on all found slain on Wednesday morning.

The four were found dead at 10:45 a.m. when police responded to an "unknown problem" at the 2900 Block of Gay St. in Fort Wayne.

FWPD identified the suspected connected to the quadruple murder as 21-year-old Cohen Bennet Hancz-Barron.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating Hancz-Barron, who is described as a biracial male, 6-foot and 205 pounds. He was last seen driving a black Harley Davidson addition 2021 Ford F-150 with tinted windows. The license plate reads "RASHAD." Police add that Hancz-Barron may have recently died his hair red.

Investigators in the case believe the 21-year-old suspect is armed and dangerous and ask that the public call 911 if they identify Hancz-Barron.

Courtesy of the Fort Wayne Police Department