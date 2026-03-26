Police seek tips in Hinkle Fieldhouse break-in; $12K–$15K in equipment stolen

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University Police are asking for the public's help identifying five individuals who broke into the Hinkle Fieldhouse over the weekend and made off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

According to Butler University Police, five people entered Hinkle Fieldhouse at approximately 1:16 a.m. on Saturday and committed a burglary.

The group stole between $12,000 and $15,000 worth of communication equipment that had been stored inside a Pelican case.

Butler University PD shared the incident on social media Thursday, posting surveillance footage that shows the group of five entering the building.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.