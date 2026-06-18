Police seize narcotics, guns in raids in Indianapolis, Fishers, New Palestine

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- An operation targeting narcotics trafficking, firearms possession, counterfeit merchandise, and financial crimes took detectives from several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to Indianapolis, Fishers, Fortville and New Palestine on Wednesday, the Fortville Police Department said in a news release issued Thursday.

The seizures resulted from an 18-month investigation that began after Fortville police learned that a local smoke shop was selling potentially illegal products. No additional details on any possible crimes have been provided as of Thursday.

The release from Fortville Police Chief Patrick Bratton said law enforcement teams seized illegal narcotics and firearms, along with counterfeit products.

Investigators also uncovered evidence pointing to corrupt business practices, money laundering, and tax evasion, the release said.

Authorities also confiscated more than $100,000 in cash. The release shared photos of items seized.

Search warrants were served at homes and businesses in The Woods at Vermillion neighborhood in Fishers, located northeast of the intersection of 104th Street, Connecticut Avenue and Cyntheanne Road; The Coppertone neighborhood in New Palestine, located southeast of the intersection of Hancock County roads 200 South and 500 West; Eagle Highlands Way in northwest Indianapolis, a street in a business district northwest of the I-465 interchange for West 38th Street; the 8000 block of East Washington Street in east Indianapolis, a business district just east of the I-465 interchange; and the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue in east Indianapolis, located at the intersection with East 30th Street.

Several people were detained for interviews as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials as of Thursday had not yet disclosed the identities of the people detained. No criminal charges were announced.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Indiana Excise Police, Indiana Department of Revenue, and the Indiana Fusion Center joined area police agencies in the raids.

Fortville, a Hancock County town of 48,000 residents, is about a 45-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.