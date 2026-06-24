Police: Shots fired into SUV with children inside in Bloomington, suspect fled

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV)— Multiple shots were fired into a SUV with four children inside Monday night, police say.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, multiple callers reported a shooting in the 1000 block of North Summit Street that an individual fired shots into a GMC white SUV before fleeing the scene.

Police say that at least seven to eight rounds were fired into the SUV following a verbal altercation with the driver.

The SUV had seven passengers along with the driver, including four children.

At this time no injuries are reported.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (812) 349-3322.