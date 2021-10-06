Police: Six puppies taken from Uncle Bill's in Fishers

FISHERS — Fishers Police are investigating after six puppies were stolen from Uncle Bill's Pet Center last month.

Police say it appears the suspect or suspects forced their way into Uncle Bill's on Mundy Drive on September 25 and took the puppies.

Investigators believe they may have been sold in the Indianapolis area to unsuspecting buyers.

If you have any information or have recently purchased a puppy from an individual, you are asked to contact Fishers Police Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3313 or the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282.