Police use grappler to stop fleeing suspect

A grapple or a grappler is a netting system that is deployed from the front of a police car and prevents the car being chased from fleeing.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Apr 09, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS— Court documents are detailing how police used a Grapple to stop a fleeing suspect.

The documents allege that police were working an area to stop drag racers and car meet ups.

Court documents say police noticed a car take off at a high rate of speed. Court records go onto say that officers were ultimately able to catch the suspect using a grapple.

 “It’s something that we talk about often is finding ways to de-escalate a situation,” Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD said.

“It allows our officers an opportunity to grapple a vehicle that’s flying or one that’s involved in a high-risk behavior before they flea and introduce the risk of danger to the public, to the individuals involved, and our officers,” Lt. Foley added.

Court records show that the suspect is facing a felony charge of resisting law enforcement.

