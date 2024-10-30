Watch Now
Poll worker arrested for ballot thefts

A local election official in Madison County, has been arrested for tampering with ballots.

Larry Savage, Jr., a precinct committeeman, was caught on video pocketing two ballots during a public test of voting machines.

The alleged incident occurred during a routine test to ensure the accuracy of the voting equipment. Authorities recovered the missing ballots from Savage's vehicle.

Savage now faces felony charges for destroying or misplacing ballots and misdemeanor theft. The Indiana State Police are continuing their investigation.

