Probation officer assaulted in restroom at city-county building

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing a pair of charges stemming from an apparent attack against a probation officer at the City-County Building on Monday.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday in a women's restroom on the fifth floor of the City-County Building.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said no information was available about whether the probation officer sustained any injuries during the incident.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and is being held in the Marion County Jail on suspicion of battery on a public safety official, a level 6 felony, and suspicion of public indecency, a class A misdemeanor. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.