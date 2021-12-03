Prosecutor files attempted murder charges against man accused of luring, stabbing IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of dialing a fake 911 call to lure two IMPD officers into an ambush before stabbing them was charged Friday with attempted murder.

Deonta Williams, 20, was formally charged with two counts of attempted murder after police say he stabbed two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers during an unprovoked attack early Wednesday morning on the north side.

Williams, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Marion Superior Court, called 911 at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday to report a person causing a disturbance in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Two officers arrived and Williams told them he was being harassed by another man and pointed to where that man had gone.

One officer said: “We’ll go see if we can find him." Both officers were starting to walk that way when prosecutors say Williams pulled a knife and stabbed one officer in the chest and the other in the neck.

Both officers pulled their guns and shot Williams multiple times.

More officers responded to the scene and rendered aid to the wounded officers and the suspect.

One officer suffered a lacerated outer jugular vein and underwent successful surgery at Eskenazi Hospital on Wednesday, according to the affidavit. The officer with the chest wound was treated at Eskenazi and released. IMPD has not yet released their names.

Williams was treated at IU Health Methodist Hospital for "numerous through and through gunshot wounds" to his left arm, chest, thigh, back and shoulder. Williams was later transferred to the secure medical facility at Eskenazi.

Prosecutors say Williams was at Eskenazi when he told an IMPD detective that he lured the officers into an ambush because he wanted to kill one of them before they could kill him.

"I was gonna kill an officer," Williams confessed to Sgt. Michael Duke, according to the affidavit. "He said he didn't want to kill a lot of officers, he just wanted to kill one."

Williams told Duke that he felt the city owed him because he had just received a large medical bill that he could not pay, according to the affidavit. Williams told Duke that he wanted to take it out on the officers.

"He said he hoped to get the gun from the officer he killed and then have the other officer shoot him, and that would get him justice," Duke wrote in the affidavit.

"He said he just wanted to die," Duke wrote. "I asked him what his plan was, and he said, 'Get my own justice.'"

Records show Williams was on GPS monitoring at the time of the attack while he was awaiting trial on a felony burglary charge. Records show Williams was released from jail in the burglary case in April after The Bail Project posted a $750 cash bond.

The records in the burglary case indicate Williams was homeless.

Williams remained held without bond in the Marion County Jail on Friday, records show. An initial hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 7.

