Prosecutors charge man with murder in death of woman in burned apartment in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Monroe County prosecutors charged a 30-year-old man with murder and other crimes in the death of a woman whose body was found in a burned-out apartment building in Bloomington.

Eric Quentin Johnson was charged Thursday in the death of Teresa Michael, according to online court records.

According to a Bloomington Police Department news release, Bloomington firefighters found Micheal's body after they quickly doused a blaze in an apartment in the the 500 block of South Basswood Drive on Jan. 28.

On Feb. 1, the Monroe County Coroner's Office preliminarily ruled that Michael was strangled to death. The manner of death was homicide.

Investigators identified Johnson as a suspect and learned he had fled in a stolen 2007 Dodge Caliber and was hiding out in Georgia.

Detectives were heading to Georgia when they got a tip that Johnson was on a bus bound for South Carolina, according to the news release.

Bloomington police said Columbia, South Carolina, officers stopped the bus at the next stop and detained Johnson.

Bloomington officers interviewed and arrested Johnson in South Carolina, where he was held in the Richland County Jail until he was extradited to Indiana.

Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged Johnson with murder, arson and auto theft, records show. He is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on Friday.

