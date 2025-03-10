Real Time Crime Center analysts helping patrol Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Analysts and officers working at the Real Time Crime Center are helping patrol Indianapolis.

They were used Friday to alert officers when a group of people were suspected of overdosing downtown.

WRTV stopped by to share how analysts watch the cameras and how it can help police respond more quickly.

The analysts have access to 500-600 cameras across the city. They're monitoring in real time with direct access to IMPD officers.

"Our analysts are very in touch with what's going on in the city, who our major crime contributors are, where our major hot spots are for criminal activity, and so they're keeping an eye in general on those areas," said Lt. Steve Griffith.

IMPD knows of the drug activity at Presidential Park Place where six people overdosed on Friday.

Analysts from the real time crime center intervened while watching a nearby camera.

"They were able to call that in and get officers and medics to the scene quicker, even before some of those 911 calls started coming in from the public," said Lt. Griffith.

Lt. Griffith said Friday was a unique situation, but he says crime interventions happen almost every day.

"We've had robbery suspects that have fled from the business that they robbed, and the analysts are able to engage our technologies, our cameras, our LPR's and to use those to help identify the suspect quicker and then also, hopefully to make apprehension a little bit quicker so that we can prevent future crimes from happening," he said.

Adam Cooper works downtown. The use of the technology makes him feel safer.

"Just having more eyes on the streets and more ways to catch everything that's going on. Maybe, they can find the person who dealt those drugs," said Cooper.

There are around 130 cameras in use around Indianapolis . IMPD has access to hundreds more through partnerships with businesses and residents.

A big asset for the department is IMPD's investment in B-Link cameras, which can stream video from a business straight to police.

The Real Time Crime Center is growing.

"We have about eight analysts that are in the Real Time Crime Center, and then we supplement that with our sworn staff so that we can make sure we're always here during late hours during big events this weekend. We've got Monster Jam. We've got the Big 10 tournament, and it's a lot, but it's kind of a standard weekend in Indy, since we host so many different events. So, we always will bring in officers that know how to use the technologies. They come from various disciplines in the department, so they're bringing their strengths into the real time crime center to help us just make sure we're keeping an eye and keeping public safety a priority and making sure we avoid any any catastrophes during these events," said Lt. Griffith.

He said it's also beneficial for officers on the streets to help them from being blindsided.

"It's a hard working team. They're very passionate and committed to public safety, and they come in here every day, and they're looking at ways to contribute not only to the safety of the community, but also there's some key elements of the real time crime center that really enhances our officer safety as well," he said.

They hope to add three more civilians to the team.

"We are still hiring. I would encourage anybody that's passionate about public safety in Indianapolis and has a background in intelligence or data to apply and to go to Indy.gov and to look for those opportunities to join our team," said Lt. Griffith.

The center is also working to expand its hours during what are considered to be "hot spot" times.