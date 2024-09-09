Red Line bus rapid transit riders ask for more fare inspectors

INDIANAPOLIS — Safety concerns were shared by one transit rider after he was mugged at a red line bus stop.

Riders said IndyGo doesn't have enough fare inspectors to keep up.

"No one is checking them. It's a free ride, it's like some of them stay on the bus," said transit rider, Renell Riley.

"Rarely if at all. I haven't seen 12 in a year, I know that," said transit rider, Anthony Smith.

Fare inspectors are supposed to keep track of whose paying to get on and off the bus.

Without them, passenger Bill Malcomb, said it's an honor system.

WRTV

"There is the machine you can buy a ticket. I have a MyKey Card and all I do is tap right here," said Malcolm.

He said you can buy a one time pass, monthly pass or use a re-loadable card.

"It's very simple but unfortunately some patrons have gotten wind that they might not check to see if they have their fare so they've been riding around not for transit purposes," said Malcolm.

The lack of enforcement is worrisome for him.

"Unfortunately, I was a victim of having my Iphone stolen last night. Two teens grabbed my phone and ran," he said.

"Really what we need is security," said Riley.

WATCH | IFD investigating IndyGo bus fire on north side

IFD investigating IndyGo bus fire on north side

IndyGo said within the last year and a half, there have been 5 reported thefts involving riders and calls it a "rare occurrence."

Despite that, it's working to increase the number of fare inspectors who ride the bus rapid transit lines, including the red and purple lines.

IndyGo, says it's also trying to better inform riders that they must pay before boarding rapid transit lines.

Statement Regarding Robbery on IndyGo Bus

"The safety of our riders and staff is always our number one priority at IndyGo. Despite the rare occurrence of reported thefts involving riders (five in the last 18 months), we take every instance seriously and work in cooperation with local law enforcement to investigate.

IndyGo employs security and law enforcement officers to patrol routes and properties. We’ve also increased the number of fare inspectors who ride our bus rapid transit (BRT) lines, including the Red Line and future Purple , to enforce fare payment. We’re doing all of this while increasing our efforts to educate riders on the use of the mykey fare payment system that requires you to pay before you ride BRT.

Finally, we remind riders to always be aware of their surroundings and diligent about protecting their belongings."

Riders stressed, they are thankful for the Red Line. They just hope for improvements.

"What a great resource we have in Broad Ripple that many neighborhoods don't yet have even though we have the purple line coming. Its a rapid bus, easier than driving, no parking cots, I can bring my bike. But what needs to be changed is the message has to be very clear to everyone that if you are on the bus, you have bought a ticket, you paid your fare and you're a transit rider," said Malcolm.