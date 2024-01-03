Watch Now
Reelsville man arrested for child pornography following cyber tip

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 03, 2024
PUTNAM COUNTY — A 39-year-old man from Reelsville was arrested for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, detectives began looking into Matthew Hopper in March 2023 after they received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying an account of his had possibly received images or videos of child pornography.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Hopper’s arrest via the Putnam County Circuit Court following a detailed investigation. Hopper was taken into custody without incident.

Hopper is being held at the Putnam County Jail on a $20,000 cash only bond. He faces up to six-years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

