Man with gun on campus, reported armed robbery near IUPUI prompts campus police to tweet 'take safe shelter'

Posted at 11:28 PM, Oct 04, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Campus police at IUPUI are warning students to take safe shelter and lock their doors after tweeting that a man with a gun was on the campus, later tweeting that an armed robbery had taken place near the campus Monday night.

Campus police began tweeting the series of warnings at 10:49 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

