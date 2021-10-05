Man with gun on campus, reported armed robbery near IUPUI prompts campus police to tweet 'take safe shelter'

INDIANAPOLIS — Campus police at IUPUI are warning students to take safe shelter and lock their doors after tweeting that a man with a gun was on the campus, later tweeting that an armed robbery had taken place near the campus Monday night.

Campus police began tweeting the series of warnings at 10:49 p.m.

IUPUI Alert! A subject with a BLACK MALE WITH GUN has been reported on campus near INDIANA AND WEST Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructio — IUPUI (@IUPUI) October 5, 2021

IUPUI Alert! An attempted armed robbery with a handgun occurred on the Canal near Indiana Ave. & West Street. Take safe shelter. Stay away from area. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) October 5, 2021

IUPUI Update! An armed robbery has been reported on the canal near Indiana Ave & West Street. Avoid the area or take safe shelter. Investigation is continuing. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) October 5, 2021

IUPUI Update: Police continue to search campus east of Blackford and north of Michigan towards the Canal. Stay vigilant and remain aware of your surroundings. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) October 5, 2021

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.