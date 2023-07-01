Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Richmond man arrested for murder after allegedly threatening, killing woman with knife

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 21:34:55-04

RICHMOND — A Richmond man was arrested for murder after police received a call about him “threatening a female with a knife,” and arrived to find the woman dead.

On Friday at 1:20 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers were dispatched to South 14th Street on reports of a man threatening a female with a knife. The caller also told police the man may have cut the female.

Upon arrival, police located 59-year-old Michelle Dionne. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bystanders were attempting to subdue the man, identified as 67-year-old Tommy Wayne Earl.

Officers placed Earl under arrest, and he is being held in the Wayne County Jail for murder charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK FOR DETAILS