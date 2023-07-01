Richmond man arrested for murder after allegedly threatening, killing woman with knife

RICHMOND — A Richmond man was arrested for murder after police received a call about him “threatening a female with a knife,” and arrived to find the woman dead.

On Friday at 1:20 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers were dispatched to South 14th Street on reports of a man threatening a female with a knife. The caller also told police the man may have cut the female.

Upon arrival, police located 59-year-old Michelle Dionne. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bystanders were attempting to subdue the man, identified as 67-year-old Tommy Wayne Earl.

Officers placed Earl under arrest, and he is being held in the Wayne County Jail for murder charges.